11 children among 15 injured in Japan stabbing attack

Police and rescue personnel work at the site of a mass stabbing in Kawasaki, near Tokyo on Monday. Photo courtesy of Jiji Press/EPA-EFE

May 27 (UPI) -- Fifteen people, including 11 children, sustained injuries Monday in a stabbing attack in a children's park near Tokyo, emergency officials said.

Police said two adults and one of the children injured had no vital signs, though no deaths have been reported.

The stabbing happened at 7:45 a.m. in Kawasaki City, south of the Japanese capital.

Police arrested a male suspect, who they said stabbed himself in the shoulder before his arrest. Authorities said they recovered two knives from the man.

This is a developing story.