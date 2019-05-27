Police and rescue personnel work at the site of a mass stabbing in Kawasaki, near Tokyo on Monday. Photo courtesy of Jiji Press/EPA-EFE

May 27 (UPI) -- A stabbing at a bus stop near Tokyo left one schoolgirl dead and at least 15 others, mostly students, injured Monday, emergency officials said.

Police said in addition to the dead child, the man suspected of attacking the group died after stabbing himself in the neck. Most of the injured children were between 6 and 7 years old.

The stabbing happened at 7:45 a.m. in Kawasaki City, south of the Japanese capital.

Authorities said they recovered two knives from the suspect.

The attack happened amid U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to Japan to meet with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Emperor Naruhito. Trump offered his condolences.