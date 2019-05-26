Destroyed buildings are seen at the scene of ongoing fighting between Somali soldiers and al-Shabab fighters in Mogadishu, Somalia. File photo by Said Yusuf Warsame/EPA-EFE

May 26 (UPI) -- The United States military said it killed three al-Shabab militants in Somalia during its sixth airstrike this month in the African nation.

The Friday attack by U.S. Africa Command, or AFRICOM, was conducted in conjunction with the government of Somalia, targeting al-Qaida-linked militants in the Golis Mountains of northern Somalia, the U.S. military said in a statement Friday.

"Persistent pressure on the network ensures the threat is contained while degrading al-Shabab capabilities," AFRICOM Deputy Director of Operations Brig. Gen. Robert Huston said. "We will continue to provide assistance to the federal government of Somalia."

The airstrike is the sixth attack targeting both Islamic State and al-Shabab militants in the country since May 5 when U.S. forces killed three al-Shabab terrorists near Tortoroow.

The U.S. airstrikes support Somali security forces in their fight to protect its citizens from terrorists and to create "opportunities for increased governance to take hold," AFRICOM said.

AFRICOM said it killed eight militants in the three airstrikes targeting al-Shabab this month, adding that "no civilians were injured or killed."

Last month, U.S. military killed Abdulhakim Dhuqub, deputy leader of the IS's Somalia branch, during an airstrike near the Xiriiro, Bari Region.

U.S. military has conducted 37 airstrikes in Somalia so far this year, most targeting al-Shabab, CNN reported.