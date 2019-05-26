Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu invited leaders of other political parties for coalition talks in hopes of avoiding new elections. Photo by Jim Hollander/UPI/pool | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu invited other party leaders to meet with him Sunday as he attempts to form a coalition government and avoid new elections.

Netanyahu descried the meeting as his last effort to form a right-wing government and avoid "unnecessary elections" as he works to form a coalition before the deadline at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

"With good will we can solve the coalition problem, I do not think that we have to go to elections," Netanyahu said.

Talks have stalled over a bill that would require all ultra-Orthodox Jews to perform military service like other Israeli Jews.

RELATED Wildfires threaten to cause national emergency amid Israel heatwave

Yisrael Beytenu Party leader Avigdor Liberman has demanded the bill be passed in its current state while Haredi parties, including Netanyahu's have sought revisions.

"I gave the partners a proposal for a solution," Netanyahu said. "It is based on the principles established by the army and on the data that the army has established -- there is no reason to reject this."

Liberman turned down the invitation to meet with Netanyahu saying his "views are known and there is nothing to talk about."

Netanyahu has not yet reached a deal to form a coalition with any of his prospective partners. He has until Wednesday to notify President Reuven Rivlin that he has enough support to form a coalition.

Once the deadline passes, Rivlin has the choice to ask another member of Knesset, Israel's parliament, to form a coalition government or to ask Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein to dissolve the Knesset and prompt new elections.

Netanyahu also has the option to request another 14 days for coalition negotiations if he is able to secure support from 61 Knesset members.