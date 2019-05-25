May 25 (UPI) -- A fire caused by a short-circuited wire in a building killed at least 20 people after ripping through a building in Gujarat, India.

The blaze began tearing through the Takshashila Arcade building as at least 50 students were taking classes in the tutoring center on the third and fourth floors Friday.

About 20 students, between ages 14 and 17, jumped from the building to escape the fire. Another 20 students reportedly evacuated the building safely.

Vijay Rupani, the chief minister of Gujarat sent his condolences out through Twitter on Friday.

Vijay Rupani, the chief minister of Gujarat, expressed his condolences: "Deeply saddened by the news of Surat fire tragedy. Instructed officials to do needful. My prayers are with all those affected. May those who have been injured recover at the earliest. I pray for the departed souls."

"Several students who were attending tutorial classes at the time either jumped out or fell from the windows on the fourth floor while trying to escape the fire," Satish Kumar Sharma, Surat Police Commissioner, told CNN. At least one person who jumped or fell was killed, while others are receiving hospital treatment.

Reports say the classes were being held illegally. The building also contained several residential units that were burned by the fire.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted his sympathies about the tragedy.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted his sympathies: "Extremely anguished by the fire tragedy in Surat. My thoughts are with bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. Have asked the Gujarat Government and local authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected."