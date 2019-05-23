Pakistan tests nuclear-capable missile with 900-mile range

Pakistan celebrated the first test launch of the nuclear-capable Shaheen-II missile Thursday, a successor to the Shaheen-I missile, seen here at Pakistan Day in March. Photo by T. Mughal/EPA-EFE

May 23 (UPI) -- Pakistan conducted a successful test of a ballistic missile Thursday, which is capable of carrying a nuclear warhead nearly 1,000 miles, officials said.

The Shaheen-II surface-to-surface missile landed in the Arabian Sea after it was test-fired. It was witnessed by several top military officers, who congratulated the scientists and engineers on the achievement.

"Shaheen-II is a highly capable missile which fully meets Pakistan's strategic needs towards maintenance of desired deterrence stability in the region," the Pakistani Army said.

India and Pakistan escalated tensions earlier this year after a terrorist attack on an Indian army convoy in the disputed territory of Kashmir that killed 44 people.

The United Nations this month designated Masood Azhar a "global terrorist" for his role in the suicide bombing.