May 22 (UPI) -- Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates will send representatives to an economic workshop in Bahrain next month meant to be the first phase of President Donald Trump's peace plan for Israel and the Palestinians.

Saudi Arabia said through the state-run Saudi Press Agency on Tuesday that it will send Mohammed bin Mazyad Al-Tuwaijri, the country's minister of economy and planning, to the workshop June 25-26 in Manama, Bahrain. The workshop is being hosted by the Bahrain government jointly with the United States.

"The minister's participation in this event is a continuation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's firm positions supportive to the sisterly Palestinian people in a way that achieves their stability, growth and good living, and achieves their hopes and aspirations and yields security, stability and prosperity for the region in general," the Saudi statement said.

The UAE issued a statement from Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on Wednesday, confirming that it will send a delegation to the workshop.

"The UAE supports all international efforts aimed at supporting economic progress and increasing opportunities in the region and alleviating the suffering of people in the region, particularly our brothers in Palestine,'' the UAE statement said.

The UAE said supports a two-state solution to the conflict.

"The UAE reiterates its support for the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital,'' the statement said.

The Palestinian Authority has not been informed of the details on the conference, Ynet News reported.

"The Cabinet wasn't consulted about the reported workshop, neither over the content nor the outcome nor timing," Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyed said in the presence of reporters Monday.

Ahhmed Majdalani, the Palestinian social development minister, said the Palestinian Authority would not be attending.

"There will be no Palestinian participation in the Manama workshop," Majdalani said. "Any Palestinian who would take part would be nothing but a collaborator for the Americans and Israel."

The Trump administration aims for the "Peace to Prosperity" workshop to be the initial step to peace between Israelis and Palestinians, encouraging fiscal investment in exchange for a cease-fire.

The White House has said the plan would target infrastructure, industry, empowering and investing in people and reforming the Palestinian government.