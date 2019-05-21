Climber tops Mount Everest for record 24th time -- and plans 25th

Kami Rita Sherpa will climb Mount Everest for a 25th time, breaking his own record. Photo by Narendra Shrestha/EPA-EFE

Mount Everest has an elevation of 29,029 feet, the tallest in the world. File Photo by Praphat Rattanayanon/Shutterstock/UPI

May 21 (UPI) -- A Napalese man who already holds the record for the number of successful climbs on Mount Everest says he'll do it one more time before he retires.

Sherpa climber Kami Rita scaled the world's tallest mountain twice this month and set a new record with his most recent on Tuesday -- his 24th. The 49-year-old man said he plans to make it an even 25 times before retiring.

On the most recent trek, he took a group of Indian police officers up the Nepal side to the summit at 29,000 feet above sea level. They left Monday night and reached the top of the mountain early Tuesday.

"Kami Rita along with the Indian Police team from the Seven Seven Summit Treks expedition has stood atop the roof of the world," said Mingma Sherpa, chairman of Seven Summit Treks.

Rita said he will soon begin planning for his 25th climb.

Edmond Hillary and Sherpa Tenzing Norgay were the first to climb Mount Everest in 1953, using a southeast route that Rita and other climbers still use today. So far this season, 75 climbers have reached the top of Everest. More than 380 permits have been issued for expeditions.

Rita has also climbed other tall peaks -- including K-2, the world's second-tallest mountain, Cho-oyu, Lhotse and Annapurna.