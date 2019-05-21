British Prime Minister Theresa May will reveal the latest Brexit plan in a speech Tuesday. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Theresa May will reveal her "new deal" on Brexit in a speech Tuesday, a last-ditch effort to leave the European Union before she steps down.

The proposal includes a temporary customs relationship until the next general election. The bill could come to Parliament by early June. If it fails to pass, May could be pressured to step down.

May's speech will be called "A new Brexit deal -- seeking common ground in Parliament."

"The withdrawal agreement bill is the vehicle which gets the U.K. out of the EU and it is vital to find a way to get it over the line," May said.

Parliament has rejected Brexit deals three times before and so far talks with the Labor party haven't found a compromise. Labor continues to push for a customs union with the EU and alignment with the single market post-rexit. May also faces opposition from conservatives who don't want to give in to demands from the Labor Party. That includes the leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom.

"I have been very clear for years: leaving the EU means leaving the single market, leaving the customs union, taking back control of our money, border and laws," Leadsom said.

A spokesman for May said they are discussing "alternative arrangements, workers' rights, environmental protections and further assurances on protecting the integrity of the U.K. in the unlikely event that the backstop is required."

Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry said there was "no radical difference" between this bill and the previous ones that failed and accused May or engaging in "political theater."

May said the options remains for a no-deal Brexit and that preparations would continue. The deadline for Britain to leave the EU has been moved multiple times, the latest being Oct. 31.

If May has to step down, that would set up a summer campaign to find a successor.