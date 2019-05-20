Firemen work to stop a man that attempted to scale the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Monday afternoon. The landmark was evacuated and closed after the man was spotted. Photo by Yoan Valat/EPA

May 20 (UPI) -- Authorities arrested a man who attempted to climb the Eiffel Tower on Monday after the Paris landmark was shutdown and evacuated, officials said.

The Eiffel Tower's official Twitter account shared an update announcing that the "incident is over" and the attraction would reopen to guests at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A Paris police representative told CNN the man was under police control, although his motive for scaling the tower wasn't immediately clear and he was apprehended about 6 hours later

A tourist told the network that the lockdown began and officials evacuated visitors at 2:15 p.m., around when the man was first spotted.