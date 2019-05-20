4 dead, 87 injured following roof collapse in China

May 20 (UPI) -- The death toll in a roof collapse at a bar in southwest China rose to four on Monday after another body was retrieved from the wreckage, according to officials.

The steel roof of a bar at the top of a three-story building in Baise City, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, collapsed in on dozens of customers and employees at around 1 a.m. Monday, injuring at least 87 people, China's state-run CGTN reported.

Three people were still reported missing in the rubble late Monday as a rescue team of nearly 260 people scoured the structure looking for survivors.

Seven people were detained by police in connection with the incident and the investigation was ongoing.

A six-member team of medical experts from the National Health Commission were also dispatched to the site to assist with the injured, China's state-run Xinhua reported.

Earlier in the day, local authorities told reporters that one person had been found dead among the debris while two others who had died were among the 85 people evacuated from the premises.

One person was in critical condition while seven others were receiving treatment for serious injuries.

The cause of the collapse wasn't immediately determined.