Blast injures at least 16 tourists on bus near Giza pyramid in Egypt

May 19 (UPI) -- At least 16 people riding a tourist's bus near the Giza pyramid in Egypt suffered non-life-threatening injuries in an explosion Sunday, according to authorities.

The roadside bomb attack was closed the new Egyptian museum on the outskirts of Cairo.

An explosion damaged the bus carrying 25 tourists from South Africa and a private car carrying four civilians in Al Remaya area, according to Egypt Today.

Those hurt suffered minor to medium injuries, a local security source told BBC News.

Mohamed el Mandouh said he heard a "very loud explosion" while sitting in traffic near the site of the blast, Sky News reported.

The Grand Egyptian Museum is under construction and is projected to open to the public next year.

Egypt's tourism industry has been recovering since political turmoil and violence in a 2011 uprising that toppled former leader Hosni Mubarak.

In December, three Vietnamese tourists and an Egyptian guide died and at least 10 others injured when a roadside bomb hit their tour bus less about 2 miles from the pyramids.