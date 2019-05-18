U.S. cautions airlines flying over Middle East after tensions with Iran

Commercial airlines flying over the Persian Gulf are urged by the FAA to use caution in the wake of elevated tensions between the United States and Iran. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is advising commercial airlines flying over the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman to use caution in the wake of elevated tensions between the United States and Iran.

The message, which was released on Thursday and also sent to diplomats, warned that flying in the region could pose danger to U.S. aircraft.

The warning alerted airmen to the "heightened military activities and increased political tensions in the region which present an increasing inadvertent risk to U.S. civil aviation operations due to the potential for miscalculation or misidentification."

In addition, the FAA warned aircraft flying over the area "may encounter inadvertent GPS interference and other communications jamming, which could occur with little to no warning."

Lloyd's of London issued a similar warning Friday of high risk to any shipments traveling through waterways in https://financialtribune.com/articles/business-and-markets/98040/persian-gulf-insurance-rates-rise. The Persian Gulf, part of the Gulf of Oman, Oman and the United Arab Emirates have been added to the list of "enhanced risk for marine insurers" after attacks on ships off the UAE.

Airways over the Persian Gulf provide a primary pathway for planes coming from the United States to the Dubai International Airport in UAE. That nation as well as Etihad and Qatar all acknowledged the warning but planned to fly as normal.

This warning comes after a week of concerns of potential conflict between the United States and Iran.

On Wednesday, the United States pulled diplomatic staff from the embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, due to a potential threat from Iran.

Two oil tankers from Saudi Arabia, including one scheduled to deliver oil to the United States, were attacked Sunday by an explosive charge off the coast of UAE. UAE officials said four commercial vessels had been damaged.

U.S. officials have said it's "highly likely" the attack came from Iran.

That attack is believed to be in retaliation to the United States deploying bombers and carriers to the Middle East to deter Iran from building up its nuclear capabilities.

On Tuesday, drones targeted equipment of Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure -- this time oil pumping stations for a major oil pipeline.