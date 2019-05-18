Australian Prime Minister Morrison's coalition surprisingly wins

Incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has shockingly won the election over the Labor Party leader Bill Shorten. File Photo by David Moir/EPA-EFE/ Pool Australia and New Zealand Out

May 18 (UPI) -- Australia's ruling coalition leader has won the election and retains power, despite pundits and opinion polls predictions that the Labor Party would win.

Progressive Labor Party leader Bill Shorten conceded the election to Prime Minister Scott Morrison, of the coalition, or Liberal Party of Australia, which is a major conservative party, at 11:30 p.m. local time.

Morrison has been prime minister since last year. The Labor Party's defeat defied public expectation that the Labor Party could win after leadership instability in six years of Coalition government.

Morrison claimed that "the quiet Australians" led to the coalition's victory.

It's still unclear at this stage if the coalition will govern in the majority or rely on a partnership of independent prime ministers in a minority, but Morrison was able to claim his victory.

"I have always believed in miracles," Morrison said.