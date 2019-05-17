British Prime Minister Theresa May could be forced to step down as Brexit talks continue to break down in Parliament. Photo by Jessica Taylor/EPA-EFE

May 17 (UPI) -- Brexit talks fell apart Friday in the British Parliament, increasing the possibility that Prime Minister Theresa May will leave office next month and that her successor could try a second referendum.

After two months of talks, Labor Leader Jeremy Corbyn said negotiations have "gone as far as they could go" and the two sides are unable to bridge "important policy gaps between us." May will likely have to stand down as Conservative Party leader so any deal that's reached this month could be undone by her successor.

"The increasing weakness and instability of your government means there cannot be confidence in securing whatever might be agreed between us," Corbyn said.

May blamed Labor for the impasse.

"We have not been able to overcome the fact that there is not a common position in Labor about whether they want to deliver Brexit or hold a second referendum, which could reverse it," she said.

Parliament could vote as soon as next week on having a second Brexit referendum. As it stands now, Britain will leave the European Union on Oct. 31 with or without a deal in place. Leaving without a deal, called a "hard exit" would mean Britain doesn't have trade deals worked out with neighboring countries.

The date has been pushed back multiple times after Parliament failed to come to an agreement.

European elections are next week, which could further shake things up in Parliament, especially if pro-Brexit candidates can win. One prominent name that's been thrown around is Boris Johnson, who is in favor of a hard exit but could still draw up a new Brexit deal after May's departure.