Remains of at least 35 people found in mass graves in Mexico

Authorities have found the remains of 35 people, including seven skulls, in mass graves at three farms in Zapopan in the Jalisco state, next to Guadalajara, on Mexico's central Pacific coast. Google screenshot

May 12 (UPI) -- The remains of at least 35 people, including seven skulls, have been discovered in mass graves at three farms in Jalisco state, on Mexico's central Pacific coast.

Most of the bodies were located at a ranch in the town of Zapopan on Saturday, Prosecutor Gerardo Octavio Solis said at a news conference. Zapopan is in central Mexico, next to Guadalajara.

"Twenty-seven of the bodies had been tied up when killed. And we have two people identified at this time," said Solis, adding the number of dead could rise as the forensics team further investigated.

The bodies are being exhumed 10 feet deep. Twenty-seven bodies were found in the El Campanario neighborhood, in the municipality of Zapopan, and seven skulls were discovered in El Campanario neighborhood, also in Zapopan.

"We are also using heavy machinery, with engineers to do structural calculations as we don't want to weaken some of the perimeter walls," Solis said.

The prosecutor told reporters the task also is complicated because "there are acids, caustic soda, which does not allow the staff to work beyond 20 minutes, half an hour and then they have to leave."

Since Mexico's war on drugs was militarized with federal troops in late 2006, more than 40,000 people have gone missing and are presumed dead.

In Mexico, there were a record 28,711 murders last year, including 2,418 in Jalisco.