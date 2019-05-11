China calls on U.S. to remove extra tariffs

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He called for the United States to remove all tariffs on goods coming from the Asian super power during a trade negotiation in Washington, D.C. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu He called for the United States to remove all tariffs on goods coming from the Asian super power during a trade negotiation in Washington, D.C.

This news came as leaders of the world's two largest economies ended negotiations Friday without a trade deal in place.

The stalled negotiation came hours after President Donald Trump increased tariffs from 10 percent to 25 percent on Chinese goods worth $200 billion.

"China-U.S. relations are of great importance," Liu said, during a news conference. "Cooperation is the only right choice for the two sides, but it has to be based on principle."

Trump showed confidence in his decision to levy tariffs by tweeting, "Tariffs will make our Country MUCH STRONGER, not weaker. Just sit back and watch!"

Tariffs will make our Country MUCH STRONGER, not weaker. Just sit back and watch! In the meantime, China should not renegotiate deals with the U.S. at the last minute. This is not the Obama Administration, or the Administration of Sleepy Joe, who let China get away with "murder!"- Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2019

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer also said the Trump administration will announce a plan Monday to put tariffs on another $300 billion in Chinese imports. That would essentially put duties on all goods from China.

Trump believes tariffs would provide financial aid to the U.S. farming industry and other aspects of the economy harmed by the trade war between the two countries.

Liu dismissed claims that trade talks had broken down, saying, "Negotiations have not broken down."

He added, "It's normal to have hiccups during the negotiations. It's inevitable."

Liu said both sides will be negotiating again in Beijing to continue negotiations and that he is "optimistic" about the future outcome.

In a statement, Chinese officials said the country "deeply regrets that it will have to take necessary countermeasures." To date, the China hasn't retaliated against the United States for the tariffs.