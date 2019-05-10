South African President Cyril Ramaphosa greets supporters before he votes in the country's national elections. The ruling ANC party retained power with 57 percent of the vote. Photo by Yeshiel Panchia

May 10 (UPI) -- South Africa's African National Congress party will keep its majority in parliament after hard campaigning by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

With 90 percent of the ballots counted, the ANC party garnered 57 percent of the vote, the first time the party's majority has slipped below 60 percent since the first free elections in 1994. Still, analysts said Ramaphosa still will be able to push forward his agenda.

The opposition campaign attacked Ramaphosa and his ANC party for failing to hold its officials accountable after several bribery investigations. The largest opposition comes from the Democratic Alliance, which received 21 percent of the vote.

But University of Cape Town political expert Richard Calland said Ramaphosa saved the ANC party.

"A lot is to do with Cyril," Calland said. "He is the most trusted of the political leaders available to the electorate and more trusted ... than his own party."

The ANC was the party of Nelson Mandela, who governed over the country after the fall of apartheid in the mid-1990s.

The South African election commission reported arrests for several people trying to vote twice, prompting investigators to audit certain polling stations.