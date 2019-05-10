Remains of French soldier identified, South Korea military says

South Korea’s military has unearthed the remains of a soldier that included an identity tag. Photo by Jeon Heon-Kyun/EPA-EFE

May 10 (UPI) -- The remains of a French soldier killed in the Battle of White Horse during the 1950-53 Korean War have been identified, according to Seoul's military.

The remains uncovered at Arrowhead Hill in Cheorwon, South Korea, were found on Tuesday and included a soldier's metal identity tag, or dog tag, Yonhap reported Friday.

The tag included the deceased soldier's name, and read, "MOALIC. YVES, M RENNE C FRENCH," according to the report.

The French Battalion of the United Nations Command was composed of volunteers that included active and reserve French military personnel. The Battle of White Horse took place in October 1952. The fighting took place on the hill, which was lost and forced a withdrawal of U.S.-led troops.

The excavation is part of the Sept. 19 inter-Korea agreement, signed by Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in in 2018. South Korea excavated without the North this week, amid North Korea tests of projectiles.

South Korea's military said more than 20 different kinds of 240 fragments of personal belongings and military gear were found on the site.

Seoul's defense ministry said the findings will be shared with France and discussions on returning the remains are being planned. A total of 163 remains have been found since April 1. Some 200 South Korean soldiers are believed to have been killed at Arrowhead Hill, and more than 300 U.S., and other U.N. troops died in the battle, according to Yonhap.

South Korea's foray into solo excavation comes at a time when more South Koreans are criticizing the government's tepid response to North Korea's "provocations."

Newsis reported Friday the Korean Veterans Association has called on Seoul to issue a strong response and "clearly identify" North Korea's intentions.