American rescued from Burkina Faso with 3 others, 2 French commandos die

Map of Burkina Faso, where an American and three others were rescued by French commandos Friday. French authorities said two of the rescuers died in the operation. Photo courtesy U.S. State Department

May 10 (UPI) -- An American woman and three other hostages were freed by French commandos in the African country of Burkina Faso overnight, but two of the rescuers died in the operation, French authorities announced Friday.

The U.S. resident, who has not been identified, was rescued along with a South Korean and two French citizens Patrick Picque and Laurent Lassimouillas. Picque and Lassimouillas disappeared May 1 while on a safari near Benin. It was not known when the American and South Korean were kidnapped.

While details of the rescue operation have not been disclosed, French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly identified the two commandos who died in the effort as Cedric de Pierrepont and Alain Bertoncello in a Twitter post.

In an April 9 travel advisory, the U.S. State Department warned travelers to reconsider any planned trip to Burkina Faso because of crime and terrorism in the Sahel and East regions.

"Terrorist groups continue plotting attacks and kidnappings in Burkina Faso and may conduct attacks anywhere with no warning," the warning said. "Targets could include hotels, restaurants, police stations, customs offices, areas at or near mining sites, military posts, and schools. The U.S. government has limited ability to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in remote and rural areas of the country."