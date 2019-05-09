The U.S. Justice Department is seeking the seizure of North Korean ship Wise Honest. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Justice is pursuing the seizure of a North Korean cargo ship that was detained in Indonesia for illicit shipments of coal.

The department asked a federal judge on Thursday to grant the United States ownership of the North Korea vessel Wise Honest that was found in violation of United Nations sanctions, NBC News reported.

U.N. sanctions Resolution 2371, adopted in August 2017, bans all North Korean exports of coal, iron, lead and seafood.

The Justice Department is seeking a civil forfeiture action, a course U.S. prosecutors take when they seek to confiscate properties belonging to illicit traders like drug traffickers, according to the report.

The United States can confiscate the ship because payments for the Wise Honest's maintenance were made through U.S. banks, the Trump administration said.

The ship was detained in 2018 and the ship's captain was charged with violating Indonesian law.

But Indonesia released the North Korea coal aboard the ship, an action that is in violation of sanctions, Voice of America reported.

According to VOA, Wise Honest was carrying $3 million of coal in March 2018, after loading up at Nampo Port in North Korea.

Indonesia did not obtain clearance from the Wise Honest's destination port when it detained the ship, which was sailing under Sierra Leonean and North Korean flags.

Some time in 2018 or 2019, an Indonesian court approved the sale of the seized coal, and granted an Indonesian national, Eko Setyamoko, the right to sell the commodity.

North Korea continues to evade sanctions through smuggling and other means of channeling goods across its border.

Sanctions were placed on Pyongyang for past missile and nuclear provocations.