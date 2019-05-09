Putin promises to uphold Russia's defense at Victory Day parade

Russian tanks are seen Thursday during the annual Victory Day parade in Moscow, Russia. The event commemorates the end of World War II. Photo by Maxim Shipenkov/EPA-EFE

May 9 (UPI) -- Russia put on a display Thursday of its full military might -- with 13,000 troops, rows of tanks, aircraft and nuclear weapons for the annual Victory Day parade in Moscow.

Victory Day is a Russian celebration of the end of World War II. At the event, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow will continue to develop its military but is open to cooperation with other countries to fight terrorism, extremism and neo-Nazism.

"We did and will continue to do everything necessary to ensure the high combat capability of our armed forces, the defense potential of the most advanced weapons and to further strengthen the prestige of the military service, the prestige of soldiers and officers and Fatherland defenders," Putin said. "We call on all countries to realize our shared responsibility for creating an effective, balanced security system."

Iran remains a point of contention for Russia and the United States, with the U.S. Navy sending an aircraft carrier task force to the Middle East this week to deliver an "unmistakable message." The move was a response to threats from Tehran against U.S. troops. Last month, the United States labeled Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard a "terrorist" group, to which Iran hung the same classification on U.S. forces.

Wednesday, Trump announced more sanctions on Iran, including severe limitations on crude oil exports.

There was a notable absence of world leaders at Thursday's Victory Day parade, but millions of Russians celebrated the event nationwide.

Russia spends $63 billion annually on its military, second only to the United States, and is believed to be developing new hypersonic technologies as part of its defense. The new weapons could come into service this year.

Putin emphasized international cooperation at Thursday's parade, and said the annual event is a tribute to the end of war and those who sacrificed.

"Our military parades, the salvos of fireworks and columns of the Immortal Regiment are precisely in their honor," he said. "The Victory Day always brings closer and unites all the generations, opens the hearts towards each other."