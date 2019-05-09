Pro-North Korea newspaper Choson Sinbo said another failure in talks between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could lead to a nuclear confrontation. White House Photo by Shealah Craighead/UPI | License Photo

SEOUL, May 9 (UPI) -- A pro-North Korea newspaper warned Thursday that a nuclear confrontation could flare up again if the United States misses the opportunity for negotiations with Pyongyang.

The Japan-based Choson Sinbo repeated Pyongyang's claim made a day earlier that its recent firing of short-range projectiles into the East Sea was part of self-defense drills with no intention of provocation.

"There is no reason whatsoever for North Korea to waste time on provocations aimed at anyone," the paper said. "The situation, however, could change if the United States fails to correct its wrong attitude and a third summit does not take place within the time limit suggested by North Korea."

The paper apparently referred to the deadline that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un suggested in his policy speech last month, saying that he will wait for "a bold decision from the United States with patience till the end of this year."

"If the opportunity for nuclear negotiations is missed, nuclear standoff could be repeated," it said.

Nuclear talks have been stalled since the second summit held in February between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump fell apart as they failed to find common ground over Pyongyang's denuclearization steps and Washington's sanctions relief.

Pyongyang wanted major sanctions relief as it is pushing to rebuild its economy. Washington remained firm in keeping sanctions in place until the North completely gives up its nuclear weapons.

North Korea fired a barrage of short-range projectiles off its east coast on Saturday, including what it claimed were newly developed "tactical guided weapons." The firing was seen as an apparent show of Pyongyang's frustration over the stalled nuclear talks.

On Wednesday, Pyongyang claimed that the firing was part of "routine" and "self-defensive" training and warned that denying the right to such drills would result in consequences no one would "want to see at all."