McKee died last month while reporting on riots in Derry, Northern Ireland. File Photo by Jess lowe/EPA-EFE

May 9 (UPI) -- Authorities arrested four suspects Thursday, including a 15-year-old boy, in connection with the death of journalist Lyra McKee in Northern Ireland.

McKee was shot four times last month while reporting on riots in Derry. Police said Thursday the suspects -- the teen boy and men 18, 38 and 51 years old -- were arrested in Belfast under terrorism laws. Police said they searched four houses before making the arrests.

Authorities said they received dozens of tips, photos, videos and other information that helped lead to the suspects.

Earlier this week, an artist unveiled a mural in Belfast that honors McKee with her image and a quote to her 14-year-old self that reads, "It won't always be like this. It's going to get better."

A conflict between Irish nationalists and British unionists, known as The Troubles, has been going for 10 years. McKee was known for reporting on that struggle and advocacy for the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community.

The New IRA, which claimed responsibility for McKee's death, issued an apology last month.