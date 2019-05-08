Trending Stories

One dead, eight injured in shooting at Colorado school
DNA cracks 47-year-old cold murder case in Indiana
Conservative legal group challenges 'mindfulness' in schools
13 dead after flight from Las Vegas crashes in Mexico desert
U.S. soldier dies in non-combat incident in Afghanistan

Country House wins controversial Kentucky Derby

Latest News

Justice Dept. threatens to withhold full Mueller report over contempt vote for Barr
Netflix to stream Korean version of 'Designated Survivor'
WWE Smackdown: Kofi Kingston defends title against AJ Styles, Sami Zayn
Oregon teachers the latest to walk out for more education funds
Marie Osmond joins 'The Talk' as a panelist for Season 10
 
