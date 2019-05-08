Just over 50 percent of the South Korean population said it supports President Moon Jae In's pathway to peace on the Korean Peninsula. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo

SEOUL, May 8 (UPI) -- More than half of South Korean adults positively evaluate the Moon Jae In government's policy of making peace with North Korea, a poll showed Wednesday.

Realmeter's survey of 505 people older than 19 nationwide found that 52.2 percent gave a positive assessment of Moon's peace policy for the Korean Peninsula.

Of them, 28.5 percent offered a very positive assessment, it noted.

The percentage of respondents who negatively evaluated the president's North Korea policy was 44.7 percent, including 29.1 percent who said the policy was very wrong.

The survey, conducted Tuesday at the request of news website OhmyNews in time for the upcoming second anniversary of Moon's inauguration, has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points and a confidence level of 95 percent.

Realmeter noted the 7.5 percentage-point gap between positive and negative evaluations was within the margin of error.

The remaining 3.1 percent declined to answer or said they don't know the issue well.

"The gap between those who spoke very positively and very negatively of Moon's North Korea policy was a mere 0.6 percentage point. The North's recent firing of short-range projectiles in the East Sea appeared to have had some negative impact on some respondents," the pollster said.

An overwhelming 89.8 percent of the supporters of the ruling Democratic Party gave a positive evaluation of the peace policy, it said.

In contrast, 90.3 percent of the supporters of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party negatively evaluated Moon's policy, it added.