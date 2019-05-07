The State Department offered no explanation for the cancellation of a meeting between Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

May 7 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo abruptly canceled a planned meeting with Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday due to "pressing issues."

State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus offered no specific details about why the office canceled the meeting, which was expected to address Russia, China and Syria.

"Unfortunately, we must reschedule the Berlin meetings due to pressing issues," Ortagus said in a statement tweeted by the U.S. Embassy in Berlin. "We look forward to rescheduling this important set of meetings. The secretary looks forward to being in Berlin soon."

Pompeo was in Finland on Tuesday to meet with with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and attend a meeting of the Arctic Council.

Merkel's office said the meeting would no longer happen "because of the visit's cancellation by the U.S. side."

Journalists traveling with the State Department said they were not told where they would go next as part of Pompeo's five-day trip, which includes London and Nuuk, Greenland, later in the week. The State Department said there were no plans to cancel Wednesday's meeting between Pompeo and British Prime Minister Theresa May and British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.