Police chief: All Easter Sunday terrorists killed, arrested

May 7 (UPI) -- Every suspect connected to the Sri Lankan Easter Sunday suicide bombings has either been arrested or killed, authorities said.

"All those terrorists directly involved in the bombings are either dead or under arrest," Sri Lanka's acting Inspector General of Police Chandana Wickramaratne said in a statement late Monday, Sri Lanka's Daily Mirror reported.

The announcement comes two weeks after coordinated bomb attacks ripped through three hotels and three churches throughout the country killing 257 people and injuring scores more.

The national Thowheeth Jama'ath terrorist organization has been blamed for the attack while the Islamic State has claimed responsibility.

He said that among the dead were two bomb experts linked to the attack while police also uncovered explosives stashed by the suspects to be used in future terrorist attacks.

He also said that life will slowly return to normal, adding that security measures were being beefed up at schools, the Sunday Times reported.

"This is not because there is a direct threat on schools," he said. "But everyone must understand the manner in which security measures must be undertaken."

He also urged the public to disbelieve what they read on social media and rely directly on the security forces for information.

Wickramaratne was appointed acting inspector general last week by President Maithripala Sirisena, who had demanded the resignation of Pujith Jayasundara, the former inspector general, for failing to uphold his duties by not thwarting the Easter Sunday bombings.

Wickramaratne's Monday announcement follows the government having declared a state of emergency April 22 that allowed police and military forces to detain and question potential suspects without a court order.

Meanwhile, Army Commander Lt. Gen. Mahesh Senanayake said the military has also increased national security measures under the emergency declaration while urging the public to return to their regular, daily activities, the Colombo Gazette reported.