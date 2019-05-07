Korean Air has agreed to provide more benefits to employees, the company said Tuesday. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

May 7 (UPI) -- Korean Air has agreed to distribute retroactive payments to flight crew after two years of negotiations between management and a pilots union.

The company said the retroactive payments for 2017 and 2018 are 3 percent and 3.5 percent of base salary, respectively, Yonhap reported Tuesday. Those "raises" will be distributed retroactively to all flight crew, according to the report.

Korean Air is also expanding its currently available benefits to employees, including annual travel for employees' families. The package, which includes flight and accommodations, are now available to unmarried employees, who may previously have been excluded from the benefits, Asia Business Daily reported.

Unmarried employees are also now eligible for the same allowances as married staff. All flight crew will receive a 25 percent increase in lodging allowance for hotels where they can stay between quick turnaround flights.

The deal was settled after the union voted in recent days, with 76.4 percent in favor of accepting the company's offer. Not all union members took part in the vote. Of 1,098 union members, 624 people voted, according to Yonhap.

Retroactive bonuses that are 50 percent of salaries, awarded based on merit will also be paid out, according to Korean Air.

A Korean Air official said efforts would continue in order to build "mutually beneficial labor-management relations."

The deal is being reached at a time when the company is under new leadership, following the death of Korean Air Chairman Cho Yang-ho.

Cho was under indictment in South Korea, on suspicion of embezzlement, and died in April in a Los Angeles hospital.

The company was at the center of scandal after Cho's daughter, Cho Hyun-ah, threw a tantrum during a grounded flight at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport, and her sister Cho Hyun-min was accused of throwing water in the face of an advertising executive.

Cho's son Cho Won-tae is the chief executive of Korean Air.