Brexit failures force Britain to participate in EU elections

Placards of leading figures in the Brexit crisis are seen on April 3 outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

May 7 (UPI) -- British officials said Tuesday there isn't enough time to ratify a deal to leave the European Union before the European Parliament elections later this month, meaning Britain will have to participate.

Prime Minister Theresa May has failed three times to win support for a Brexit deal from British lawmakers -- forcing her to delay Britain's exit until October 31.

"What this now means, given how little time there is, is that it is regrettably not going to be possible to finish that process before the [May 23 election] date," Cabinet Office minister David Lidington said Tuesday.

Tuesday was the last day for voters to register to vote in the EU elections.

Lidington said the new deadline to reach a Brexit agreement is July 2, which is when the newly-elected European parliament is seated. He also expressed hope there will be a deal soon after the vote.

"We will be redoubling our efforts and talk with MPs of all parties to try to make sure that the delay after that is as short as possible," he said.

May's spokesperson said the prime minister regrets Britain will have to take part in the EU elections, but added she won't resign as promised until an agreement happens.

"Nothing could have stopped us leaving on the 29th March, had the PM made that call," Conservative lawmaker Tom Pursglove tweeted Tuesday. "People will be furious being asked to vote in elections they never wanted and which shouldn't be on."