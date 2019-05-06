Cho Kuk, senior presidential secretary for civil affairs, eased tensions in Seoul on Monday over reform bills. File Photo by Yonhap

May 6 (UPI) -- A senior aide to South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Monday concerns from the country's top prosecutor should be taken into consideration with regard to the fast tracking of reform bills in parliament.

The bills have created deep divisions between conservatives of the Liberty Korea Party and all other parties because of the implications. If passed, the bills could increase the number of seats in parliament to non-LKP members, create a special investigative department to probe corruption and expand the police's independent investigative authority, according to the Korea Herald.

Cho Kuk, the senior aide at the presidential Blue House, said Monday Prosecutor General Moon Moo-il -- who had criticized the politicians who wanted to move forward with the bills -- should be listened to, JTBC reported.

The bills' expansion of police power could subsequently reduce the investigative authority of the prosecution. Cho's statement appears to have been a conciliatory move amid protests and even recent outbreaks of fights in the hallways of the National Assembly building, according to the report.

That does not mean neither the ruling Democratic Party, nor the presidential office, seek to reverse the fast-tracking process, however.

Cho also said an "autonomous police, the creation of a national investigation headquarters and checks against excessive police expansion" will be implemented, according to JTBC.

The Moon administration may be seeking an investigative authority that is shared between prosecutor and police.

Cho added the final decision rests with the National Assembly.

"The prosecution and police can each submit opinion letters during the legislative process. But the Assembly holds authority for a final decision, which must be respected," Cho said on Facebook, according to the Korea Times.