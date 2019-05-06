Israel, Gaza reach cease-fire after weekend missile exchanges

Palestinians look at a building that was targeted by Israeli airstrikes on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Sunday. The two sides reached a cease-fire on Monday. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- Israel and Palestinian groups in Gaza reached a cease-fire Monday after a weekend in which hundreds of missiles were fired between the two sides and more than two dozen people in Gaza were killed.

Hamas and the Islamic Jihad announced that the cease-fire went into effect at 4:30 a.m. in Gaza, while Israel didn't immediately comment, but Home Front Command lifted all restrictions for Gaza border residents, The Jerusalem Post reported.

"The cease-fire agreement was reached on condition that the occupation implements the previous understandings to lift the blockade on the Gaza Strip," Palestinian Resistance Committees spokesman Abu Mujahed said.

The United Nations, Qatar and Egypt took part in the efforts to achieve the cease-fire agreement.

Palestinian Premier Mohammed Shtayyeh urged the United Nations to intervene and facilitate a cease-fire.

"The international community cannot remain as a silent observer in the face of the Israeli occupation crimes against Palestinian civilians and cannot not take a neutral stance in the face of photographs of the bodies of Palestinian children," Shtayyeh said.

The agreement came after the Israel Defense Forces hit 260 targets across Gaza in response to 600 rockets fired toward Israel.

At least 23 people were killed in Gaza, including two infants and two pregnant women, while four people were killed in Israel, in the exchange of missiles that began Friday.