Gaza militants fire rockets; 5 Palestinians killed in strikes

Smoke rise after an Israeli airstrike in Khan Yuons southern Gaza, Saturday. Reports state five Palestinians were killed, including three in Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip and two during protests after Friday prayer near the border with Israel eastern Gaza. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

May 4 (UPI) -- Gaza militants fired an estimated 90 rockets in one hour Saturday toward Israel, according to Israel Defense Forces, five Palestinians were killed over the weekend.

The Irone Dome aerial defense system was able to intercept dozens of the incoming rockets, IDF said.

IDF added that it has targeted two rocket launchers in northern Gaza and IDF tanks targeted a number of Hamas military posts.

The attack follows the joint operations room for Hamas and other Gaza factions announcing it was on high alert after four Palestinians were killed Friday.

Five Palestinians have been killed since the beginning of the weekend, according to Palestinian sources, with IDF strikes targeting rocket launchers, also killing one Hamas member Saturday.

"The resistance is always ready to respond to the crimes of the occupation," the Hamas spokesperson in Gaza said.

Two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a Hamas post Friday, and two after Israeli tanks opened fire Friday on protesters along the Gaza border.

The Israeli airstrike occurred in response to Palestinian gunfire wounding two soldiers near the border fence. Two Palestinians were killed in the strike and two were evacuated for medical attention, the Gaza Health Ministry said.

The Palestinians killed in the airstrike are Abdullah Abu Malouh, 33, from Nuseirat refugee camp and Alaa al-Bubli, 29, from al-Maghazi refugee camp, both affiliated with Hamas' military wing, Iz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades.

Another two Palestinians were killed when Israeli tanks opened fire Friday on Palestinian protesters n a weekly demonstration east of al-Bureji camp, and 51 were wounded, according to Gaza Health Ministry.

The two Palestinians killed in protests were Raed Abu Teir, 19, who was shot by live fire east of Khan Younis, and Abdullah Mahmoud Abu Malouh, 33, shot in the central Gaza Strip.

More than 5,000 Palestinians were protesting in several locations along the Gaza border fence. Some burned tires and threw rocks and incendiary devices, and some attempted to sabotage the border fence.

Israeli Defense Forces responded with riot control that included the live ammunition.