Hong Kong protests against extradition law expected to grow

Pro-democracy activists take part in a march against a proposed extradition law in Hong Kong on Sunday. Photo by Kyle Lam/EPA-EFE

May 3 (UPI) -- Protests against amendments that could allow authorities in Hong Kong to extradite people to mainland China are expected to grow this weekend, following rallies on Sunday in the city, amid strong pushback from Hong Kong's top bureaucrats.

Politicians in semi-autonomous Hong Kong who say the reforms are to prevent the city from becoming a sanctuary for fugitives are determined to ratify the changes, the Financial Times reports.

"The government will try very hard to solve the dispute and allow the amendment to pass," said Carrie Lam, Hong Kong's chief executive.

Tens of thousands of Hong Kong residents expressed opposition to the proposals, and their numbers could grow, according to multiple press reports.

Civil Human Rights Front, a leading activist group, said protesters plan to encircle Hong Kong's legislative council if lawmakers do not discard the proposals.

"If the government refuses to withdraw the [extradition] proposal, we will have no choice but to ramp up our actions and surround the Legislative Council," said the organization's Figo Chan.

Hong Kong has ignored petitions for leniency for dissidents. This week four additional protesters of the 2014 Umbrella Protest Movement were sentenced to long prison terms.

The law could allow Hong Kong authorities to even detain people passing through the territory. It could also affect countries with existing extradition agreements with Hong Kong.

"Nobody who comes into Hong Kong will feel completely safe," said Martin Lee, founder of the Democratic Party.

Rally organizers are optimistic protests will expand, Hong Kong Free Press reported this week.

"We held the first march [in March]. It is a large growth, from 12,000 people to 130,000, and I think the public's concern has increased because of the discussions over the past month," said activist Alvin Yeung.