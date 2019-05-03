Liberal Democratic Party supporters, shown here at a press conference in London last month, gained 283 seats in local elections Thursday. Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

May 3 (UPI) -- The Conservative and Labor parties suffered significant losses in local British elections Thursday, suggesting a possible backlash in the Brexit stalemate.

While the elections centered on local issues like control of councils, many British political observers saw it as evidence of voter discontent with the country's two major parties over Brexit -- and a way to punish both of them for the ongoing controversy.

As of Friday morning, the Conservatives appear to have lost control in 16 councils amid a total loss of 409 seats, The Guardian reported. The Labor party lost control of two councils and 60 total seats.

The hard-line pro-Brexit United Kingdom Independence Party lost more than 50 seats Thursday. The big winner appears to be the anti-Brexit Liberal Democrats Party, which gained 283 seats. Liberal Democratic Party Parliament member Ed Davey called the results "fantastic."

Despite the Liberal Democratic gains, Conservative Party chairman Brandon Lewis said the results showed that voters were frustrated over Brexit and want a deal.

"I absolutely accept that there is a huge frustration, not just with our members and activists, but the public around where parliament and we have got ourselves to on delivering on Brexit," Lewis said. "I think there is a very clear message to both parties that we have to get on with getting Brexit done."

Labor Party campaign chief Andrew Gwynne said while Brexit contributed to its poor results, he sought to minimize wins by the Liberal Democrats, suggesting that many of their wins came in areas they were already strong in.

Parliament has repeatedly turned down a plan negotiated by Prime Minister Theresa May and the European Union to leave the organization. Legislators have also failed to agree on a range of alternative plans as well.