Vietnamese woman freed in killing of Kim Jong-un's half brother

epaselect epa07477814 Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong (C) smiles as she is escorted by Malaysian police officers at the Shah Alam High Court in Shah Alam, Malaysia, 01 April 2019. Malaysian prosecutors dropped the murder charge against Doan Thi Huong from Vietnam accused of killing Kim Jong-nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, after she pleaded guilty to the charge of purposely causing injury. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

May 2 (UPI) -- A Vietnamese woman originally accused of assassinating Kim Jong-nam, the half-brother of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un in 2017 has been released from jail in Malaysia, her attorney said Friday.

On April 1, Doan Thi Huong pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of "voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means" in a deal with prosecutors in Kuala Lumpur. She was sentenced to three years and four months was cut due to sentence remissions, including time service since February 2017.

Huong and Indonesian national Siti Aisyah were accused of smearing VX nerve agent on the face of Kim as he entered an airport on Feb. 13, 2017. He died within minutes.

In CCTV footage, one woman was seen with her hands over his face.

Both of the woman thought they were part of a prank.

Aisyah was freed in March and returned to Indonesia when prosecution decided to drop charges.

Four men, who were believed to be North Koreans, fled Malaysia on the day of the murder. They have been charged in the case but not apprehended.

North Korea has denied any involvement in the killing.

"The planners, organizers, and overseers of the assassination of Kim Jong Nam have indeed 'gotten away with it,'" said Evans Revere, a consultant at the Albright-Stonebridge group and former acting US assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs told CNN. "No one will be held responsible for this horrific attack in which a weapon of mass destruction was used to kill a human being in an international airport."

Kim Jong-nam was bypassed in favor of the younger Kim to become North Korea's leader after their father, Kim Jong-il, dfied.

He criticized his family's control of North Korea and had spent years outside North Korea in Chinese controlled territory of Macau