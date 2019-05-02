Rockets fired from Gaza at southern Israel

May 2 (UPI) -- Two rockets were fired from Gaza at southern Israel Thursday, a few hours after Israel carried out airstrikes against Hamas targets in the Palestinian territory, authorities said.

The Israel Defense Forces said air-raid sirens were triggered at 5:37 a.m. in Shaar Hanegev and Sdot Negev regional communities near the border with Gaza as two rockets were fired from the Palestine territory.

The rockets exploded in open areas without injury, Israel National News reported.

The rocket fire comes two hours after the Israeli Air Force conducted airstrikes against several "Hama terror targets in Gaza," it said.

The IAF said the airstrikes were in retaliation for explosive and incendiary devices sent into Israel from Gaza by balloons, causing fires in Eshkol region, southern Israel.

"Earlier today, explosive and arson balloons were launched from the Gaza Strip," IAF said in a tweet. "In response, overnight, an IAF fighter jet and an IAF aircraft struck a number of terror targets in a Hamas military compound in the northern Gaza Strip."

The AIF added that the military holds Hamas responsible for all activities from Gaza.

The rocket fire was the latest volley between Gaza and Israel amid rising tensions between the two that started in March when seven Israelis were killed after a house was hit by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip.

On Tuesday, Israel shrunk the fishing zone for Gazans from 15 nautical miles to six in retaliation to a rocket fired Monday that landed in Israel's waters, Haaretz reported.

The IDF said the rocket was aimed at a community along the Gaza border and in an uncommon move published the picture and name of the person it held responsible.

"This is Bahaa Abu-Ala'ta, the Gaza commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad," the IDF said in a tweet. "Last night, his operatives fired a rocket at Israel to bring about an escalation. Thankfully, the rocket landed in the sea."

This week's attacks follow last Friday when 60 Palestinians were injured during protests suppressed by Israeli forces with rubber-coated steel rounds.