May 1 (UPI) -- The mayor of South Korea's capital wants to ban politicians of a rival conservative party from organizing protests at the center of the city, following clashes between parliamentarians over fast-tracked reform bills.

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon, a member of the ruling Democratic Party, said in a Facebook post on Wednesday it is "illegal" for groups to "take over the [Gwanghwamun] plaza," Yonhap reported.

"I would never stand idly by as they trample the plaza," Park said in the post.

Freedom of assembly is generally protected under South Korea's constitution, but Park, as the head of the world's fifth-largest city, can determine whether groups have permission to use public spaces to address their grievances.

Conflicts between conservatives of the Liberty Korea Party and all other parties reached a climax over the weekend, when LKP politicians declined to endorse the fast tracking of reforms that affect election law. Some of the bills could potentially reduce the number of LKP seats in parliament, according to local reports.

On Wednesday Park said the conservatives had set up "illegal tents" in the city plaza while "abandoning the National Assembly."

The South Korean mayor also accused the politicians of blocking an investigation related to the 2014 Sewol ferry disaster.

"The party that suppressed citizens' demands for fact-finding on Sewol ferry and caused the influence-peddling scandal is seeking to stage an outdoor protest citing democracy and protection of the Constitution," Park said, according to the Korea Herald.

Following a recent scuffle between angry politicians at parliament, South Korean prosecutors are to review charges filed against nearly 70 lawmakers across all parties, News 1 reported Wednesday.

About 40 of the 70 people charged are LKP politicians, according to the report.

Those found in violation of a law that addresses social conduct at the National Assembly would be banned from running for office for 10 years.