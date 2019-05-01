Emperor Naruhito vows to follow in father's footsteps as he ascends Japan's throne

Japan's new Emperor Naruhito (C) and Empress Masako (R) attend the First Audience after the Accession to the Throne at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan. Photo by EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS/

May 1 (UPI) -- Japan's new emperor, Naruhito, said Wednesday that he was "filled with a sense of solemnity" by assuming the responsibility of the nation's head monarch and that he vows to follow in his father's footsteps to act in accordance to the constitution.

On Tuesday, his father, Akihito, 85, became the first emperor to abdicate the Chrysanthemum Throne in 200 years.

During his first address to the public as emperor, Naruhito praised his father for having performed "each of his duties in earnest for more than 30 years, while praying for world peace and the happiness of the people and at all times sharing in the joys and sorrows of the people."

From the Sieden state hall of the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Naruhito said he will keep the path his father walked as emperor as well as those walked by emperors before him in mind as he rules and will do as they did and devote himself to self-improvement.

"I also swear that I will act according to the Constitution and fulfil my responsibility as the symbol of the State and of the unity of the people of Japan, while always turning my thoughts to the people and standing with them," he said.

Though Naruhito technically became emperor at midnight Tuesday, his crowning was finalized during a mid-morning ceremony, during which imperial chamberlains carried state and privy seals as well as a sword and a jewel, two of the nation's three sacred treasures, into the room and placed them on tables, symbolizing the acknowledgment of his succession, Japan Times reported.

Naruhito's short speech was followed by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who congratulated him on his ascension, stating that the government and the monarch will work together to foster a strong Japan.

"Regarding His Majesty the Emperor as the symbol of the state and the unity of the people, we -- amid the turbulence of the international situation -- are determined to carve out Japan's bright future full of peace and hope that we can be proud of, as well as an age where a culture can be born and nurtured as people's minds are drawn beautifully together," Abe said.

With the crowning of a new emperor came the start of a new era for Japan. During Akihito's 30-year rule, Japan lived in the era of "Heisei," meaning achieving peace, and now under Naruhito, Japan will be living in the "Reiwa" era, meaning beautiful harmony.