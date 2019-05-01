Assange sentenced to 50 weeks in jail for skipping bail in 2012

Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange arrives at Westminster Magistrates Court in London on April 11 after his arrest at the Ecuadorian Embassy. Photo by EPA-EFE

May 1 (UPI) -- A British court on Wednesday sentenced WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to 50 weeks in jail for skipping bail in 2012, when he sought refuge at Ecuador's Embassy in London.

A Southwark crown court issued the sentence Wednesday. Judge Deborah Taylor said he cost British taxpayers 16 million pounds while he hid away at the embassy for seven years.

A Westminster magistrates' court last month found Assange guilty of violating Britain's Bail Act, just days after police arrested him at the Ecuadorian Embassy, where he'd been expelled and his asylum revoked.

The 47-year-old Australian faces extradition to the United States on charges of computer hacking. He has an extradition hearing on Thursday.