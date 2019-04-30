Venezuelan National Assembly Juan Guaido has called for national protests Wednesday, suggesting they will have military support. File Photo by Leonardo Munoz/EPA-EFE

April 30 (UPI) -- In a new video Tuesday, Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido declared he was starting the final phase of the process to oust President Nicolas Maduro.

Guaido, who leads Venezuela's National Assembly, called for non-violent protests to support what he called "Operation Liberty." In the video, he is flanked by Venezuelan military forces.

"People of Venezuela, the end of usurpation has arrived," Guaido said in the video, taken at the La Carlota air base.

"At this moment, I am with main military units of our armed forces, starting the final phase of Operation Liberty. People of Venezuela, we will go to the streets with the armed forces to continue taking the streets until we consolidate the end of usurpation, which is already irreversible," he continued, calling for nationwide demonstrations for Wednesday.

Leopoldo Lopez, a key Venezuelan opposition leader who'd been under house arrest, appeared to stand behind Guaido in the video.

Maduro's administration said Guaido's move is a coup attempt and called the military members who've sided with Guaido "traitors."

"The Bolivarian Armed Forces stand firm in defense of the national constitution and its legitimate authorities," Venezuela defense minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez said.

"We reject this coup-like movement that seeks to fill the country with violence. The pseudo political leaders that are heading the subversive movement have employed troops and police with war weapons in a street of the city to create terror," he added.

While many foreign governments have backed Guaido as Venezuela's "interim" president, Bolivarian President Evo Morales voiced opposition and blamed the United States, which also recognizes Guaido as Venezuela's leader.

"The U.S., with its meddling and coup-waging, looks to wreak violence and death in Venezuela, caring only about its interests and nothing about the human loses," Morales said. "We must be united on our guard so that the coup-perpetrators never return to our region."