The Indian Army's mountain expedition team tweeted photos of what it called "mysterious footprints." Photo courtesy the Indian Army/Twitter

April 30 (UPI) -- The Indian Army has made a sensational declaration -- it's found footprints it believes were made by a Yeti, the creature once known as the "abominable snowman."

Soldiers took photos of oversized footprints in the snow it attributed to a Yeti. They were found in India's Himalayan Mountains and measure 32 inches by 15 inches. The army said they were discovered April 9 by an expeditionary team.

"This elusive snowman has only been sighted at Makalu-Barun National Park in the past," the army tweeted Monday.

The mythical creatures were once commonly called "the Abominable Snowman," and are giant ape-like creatures believed by some to live in the Himalayas and surrounding areas. Like its American counterpart, Bigfoot, there have been many reported sightings over the decades but no concrete evidence.

The tweet drew an avalanche of criticism -- including one that suggested the prints were made by someone in snow shoes. Another suggested a prank and one said it could be a Himalayan Brown Bear or Tibetean Blue Bear, both of which grow 7 feet tall and are bipedal.