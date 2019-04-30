Explosive device, ammunition found on Christchurch property

April 30 (UPI) -- A suspected explosive device was found in Christchurch Tuesday, almost two months after a terrorist attack in the New Zealand city claimed some 50 lives.

Canterbury District Police Commander Superintendent John Price said a "package containing a suspected explosive device" as well as ammunition were found at a vacant address in the city.

The police bomb disposal team arrived at the scene on Newcastle Street and the device was rendered safe, Price said in the statement.

A 33-year-old Christchurch man was arrested in connection to the incident.

Police were called to the empty lot at about 3:15 p.m. after receiving a report of a suspicious package, Stuff reported.

In response, police, the Defense Force, fire and emergency responders all rushed the around near the reported package.

And residents of nearby streets were evacuated as a precaution, Price said.

Price thanked the community for its assistance and those who were evacuated or affected by cordons for their patience.

Christchurch was the location of the March 15 shooting of two mosques allegedly by an Australian citizen, resulting in dozens killed and 50 people injured.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called it "one of New Zealand's darkest days."

News of the explosive devices comes days after police in California thwarted a Muslim U.S. Army veteran's supposed plan to detonate multiple improvised explosive devices throughout the state in retaliation for the Christchurch shootings.