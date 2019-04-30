The new era name "Reiwa" will be ushered in at midnight Tuesday as the Crown Prince Naruhito becomes the new emperor of Japan following the historic abdication of his father, Emperor Akihito. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Onlookers visit the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, Tuesday, where Emperor Akihito took part in abdication rituals. Photo by Kimimasa Mayama/EPA-EFE

Japanese Emperor Akihito (R) particiaptes in an abdication ritual Tuesday at the Imperial Sanctuary on the Imperial Palace grounds in Tokyo, Japan. Photo by EPA-EFE/JIJI

April 30 (UPI) -- Japanese Emperor Akihito began his abdication rituals Tuesday to become the country's first monarch to step down in 200 years.

His eldest son, Crown Prince Naruhito, 59, was to ascend the throne as the Asian nation's new emperor once his father's reign officially ends at midnight.

The ceremony began Tuesday morning at the main Shrine of Kashikodokoro where Akihito, 85, reported this retirement to the gods with crowds gathered outside the Imperial Palace grounds in Tokyo to be near the ceremony, Mainichi reported.

During the ceremony, Akihito told the sun goddess Amaterasu-Omikami, the ancestor of the imperial line, of his abdication and that there would be another ceremony held that evening, during which he was to report his abdication to the public.

Wearing an orange traditional robe, Akihito bowed respectfully before the god with Naruhito, who was also clad in special attire, in attendance for the ritual. Empresses Michiko, who suffers from neck problems, remained at the Imperial Residence within the palace.

Akihito was to do the same at two other shrines devoted to deceased emperors and Shinto gods, Japan Times reported.

Akihito, who was crowned emperor in 1989 following the death of his father, Hirohito, signaled in the summer of 2016 he wanted to step down as his age and health were impairing his abilities.

"I am already 80 years old, and fortunately I am now in good health," he said at the time. "However, when I consider that my fitness level is gradually declining, I am worried that it may become difficult for me to carry out my duties as the symbol of the state with my whole being as I have done until now."

Though the position is now solely symbolic, the Japanese Cabinet passed a bill in May that paved the path for him to abdicate and for his son to succeed him.

He was the first emperor to take the thrown in a post-World War II Japan and he devoted his career to writing the wrongs committed in the war Japan fought in his father's name. He is also known for reconnecting the monarchy with the people.

With his abdication comes the end of the "Heisei" era and the beginning of the "Reiwa" era, which means orderly and harmony.

The ceremonies follow a slew of abdication rituals that began on March 12 and will be completed with a ceremony Tuesday afternoon at the Matus no Ma room of the Imperial Place with some 300 people, including imperial family members and senior government officials, in attendance. During the ceremony, Akihito was scheduled to make his final address to the people of Japan as emperor.