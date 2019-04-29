Prosecutors: Accused UAE spy killed himself in Turkey prison

Turkish police arrive at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul Oct. 17. during an investigation into the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. File Photo by Erdem Sahin/EPA-EFE

April 29 (UPI) -- One of two accused spies who were arrested by Turkish authorities this month committed suicide in prison, authorities said Monday.

Prison guards found Zaki Y.M. Hasan Sunday morning hanging from a bathroom door, the Istanbul chief public prosecutor's office said.

Prosecutors said an investigation is determining the formal cause of death. Authorities detained Hasan and another suspect on April 15 and say both confessed to being intelligence operatives for the United Arab Emirates.

Authorities arrested the men in connection with a probe targeting spying by the UAE. Prosecutors charged the men with political, military and international espionage.

One suspect arrived shortly after Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi went missing at the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, as part of a purported spy ring intended to create an "anti-Turkey structure."

Hasan arrived in Turkey five months later to help spy, prosecutors said. Istanbul police said they started a joint investigation to follow the men once they learned they were working together.