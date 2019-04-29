Indonesian election workers carry ballot boxes on April 16 as they cross a river to deliver them to remote villages in Maros, South Sulawesi, Indonesia. Photo by Daeng Mansur/EPA-EFE

April 29 (UPI) -- Nearly 300 poll workers in Indonesia have died while working to count tens of millions of ballots in the last two weeks, elections officials said.

Indonesia's election commission, the KPU, said 272 workers have died since the April 17 election and 1,900 have become ill. The election was the first time Indonesia held presidential and legislative elections on the same day for voters at 800,000 polling stations.

Commission chief Arief Budiman said many workers have worked to the point of fatigue in an effort to get the votes counted. Nearly 193 million ballots were cast in the election. Official totals will not be announced until May 22, but early results show incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo won with 55 percent of the vote. Challenger Prabowo Subianto won 44 percent.

Local election watchdogs have called on the KPU to review the vote-counting process because of the deaths. Some officials said, however, the counting must be finished before claims of overwork can be addressed.

"They still have to focus on the counting process and data entry on their website," Ferry Kurnia Rizkiyansyah, co-founder of Network for Democracy and Electoral Integrity, said.

Rizkiyansyah, a former KPU member, said Indonesian lawmakers can debate amending the law sometime after the election has been decided.