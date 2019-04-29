Flooding, landslides kill at least 17, displace 12,000 on Indonesian island

Torrential rains triggered floods and landslides on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, displacing at least 12,000 people. Photo by Diva Marha/EPA-EFE

April 29 (UPI) -- At least 17 people were dead, nine were missing and thousands were displaced due to floods and landslides on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, officials said.

Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, spokesman for the Indonesian National Disaster Mitigation Board, said severe weather over the weekend caused flooding and landslides throughout the island, displacing some 12,000 people while impacting a total 13,000 of the island's residents.

Two people were also seriously injured, Antara News reported.

In response, the National Disaster Mitigation Board offered Monday $158,306 to Bengkulu province to help the worst affected.

"The ready-to-use aid will be handed out to district and city disaster mitigation agencies in line with the extent of damage arising from the disaster," Sutopo said in a press release.

Sutopo said six people were killed when buried by landslides Saturday in the Lampung Regency along the island's west coast.

Longsor juga terjadi di Kabupaten Pesisir Barat Lampung pada 27/4/2019. Akses jalan Pesisir Barat - Bengkulu tertutup longsor. 6 orang meninggal dunia tertimbun longsor. pic.twitter.com/k6OosW6K3Y — Sutopo Purwo Nugroho (@Sutopo_PN) April 28, 2019

In total, 11 people were killed in Central Bengkulu District, three in Bengkulu City and three in Kepahiang District.

Some 184 houses, four schools and numerous roads and bridges throughout the island were damaged, the Jakarta Post reported.

Meanwhile, 106 cows, 102 goats and sheep and 4 oxen were recorded as dead, Sutopo said.

"The disaster's impact will be further assessed as not all the affected areas have been reached," he said in a statement Sunday.