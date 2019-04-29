Tropical Cyclone Kenneth destroyed thousands of homes in Mozamique, displacing about 18,000 people, officials said. Photo by Red Cross/EPA-EFE

April 29 (UPI) -- At least nine people on Africa's southeastern coast have died due to Tropical Cyclone Kenneth, officials said Monday.

The storm hit Mozambique late last week, knocking out power and destroying more than 35,000 homes. Officials say nearly 200 people have been injured by the storm, which is the largest on record to hit Mozambique.

Kenneth displaced an estimated 18,000 people, with thousands now living in camps. Flights have also been grounded, hindering rescue and relief efforts. The United Nations has pledged $13 million for food, shelter, health, water and sanitation.

"The rain has stopped, at least for now," resident Innocent Mushunje told CNN. "There is still water on the ground but the main roads in the city are now passable."

Forecasters said Mozambique could see another 20 inches of rain this week.

"The soil is saturated with rain and the rivers are already swollen, so the emergency is likely to get worse," said Michel Le Pechoux, UNICEF's deputy representative in Mozambique. "We're doing everything we can to get teams and supplies on the ground to keep people safe."

The humanitarian office of the United Nations said Comoros, a small island nation off Africa's southeast coast, is almost entirely without power.

"The electricity grid is destroyed throughout the country, leaving the majority of people without power and impacting access to health care," the office said.

Kenneth arrived barely a month after Mozambique was hit by Cyclone Idai, which killed more than 1,000 people and caused more than $1 billion in damage.