Pope Francis donates $500,000 to assist Central American migrants

Pope Francis donated $500,000 to Catholic programs in Mexico that provide housing, food and other basic necessities to people from countries such as Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala attempting to enter the United States through the U.S.-Mexico border. Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

April 28 (UPI) -- Pope Francis donated $500,000 to assist migrants attempting to enter the United States from Central America, the Vatican announced Sunday.

The funds will be used to provide housing, food and other basic necessities to people throughout 27 projects in 16 dioceses and other Mexican religious congregations, the Pope's charity Peter's Pence said.

"Men and women often with young children flee poverty and violence hoping for a better future in the United States. However the U.S. Border remains closed to them," the charity said.

Peter's Pence said the Catholic Church hosts thousands of these migrants from countries such as Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala in hotels within dioceses or religious congregations to provide them with basic necessities while in Mexico.

According to the charity, 13 projects have already been approved and 13 more are being evaluated.

"A regulated and transparent use of the resources, which must be accounted for, is required before the aid is assigned," Peter's Pence stated.

Earlier this month, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco ruled the U.S. government is temporarily allowed to return asylum seekers from various countries in Central America to Mexico after attempting to enter the United States.