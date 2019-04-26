Protests at Gaza border leave 60 Palestinians injured

Israeli troops fire tear gas at Palestinian protesters during a demonstration near the border with Israel. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/ UPI | License Photo

Palestinian protesters and paramedics carry an injured colleague during a demonstration near the border with Israel, east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on Friday. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

April 26 (UPI) -- Dozens of Palestinians sustained injuries during violent protests at the Gaza-Israel border Friday, the Gaza Ministry of Health said.

Palestinian news agency WAFA said at least 60 people were hit by live bullets fired by Israeli forces. Others were hit by rubber-coated steel rounds.

Among the injured were 15 minors, a paramedic and a journalist.

The Israel Defense Forces said about 7,000 Palestinians participated in the protests and troops used live fire when the demonstrators attempted to damage a fence.

The demonstrators were taking part in weekly Friday protests at locations along the border. The demonstrations, named the Great March of Return, call for the return of refugees to their homes and lands from which they were displaced in 1948.

The Gaza Health Ministry said more than 240 Palestinians have been killed and more than 230,000 injured since the protests began March 30, 2018.